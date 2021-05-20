Senior citizens special fixed deposit scheme were introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic to safeguard the interests of senior citizens as the interest rates were falling rapidly. Special fixed deposit (FD) schemes for senior citizens have been extended till 30 June 2021. The regular FD schemes offer an additional 50 basis points (bps) to senior citizens, the special FD scheme provide an additional rate of interest on top of that and is applicable on both- fresh deposits as well as deposits renewed.

Let's take a look at the senior citizens special FD scheme interest rates offered by SBI, ICICI and HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda.

SBI ‘Wecare Deposit’

SBI ‘Wecare Deposit’ special FD scheme for senior citizens fetches 80 basis points (bps) interest rate above the rate applicable to the general public. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.20%.

HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care

HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD gives 75 bps higher interest rate to senior citizens on these deposits. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.25%.

ICICI Bank Golden Years

ICICI Bank offers 80 bps higher interest rate on these deposits. ICICI Bank Golden Years FD scheme offers senior citizens an interest rate of 6.30% per annum.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (BoB) offers 100 bps higher on these deposits to senior citizens. Under the special FD scheme (above 5 years to up to 10 years), if a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.25 per cent.

