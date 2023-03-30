Senior citizens vs super senior citizens: Income tax benefits compared

Sr. No Senior Citizens Super senior citizens

1. Meaning

A resident individual shall be treated as senior citizen once he/she attains the age of 60 years or more at any time during the financial year. A resident individual shall be treated as super senior citizen once he/she attains the age of 80 years or more at any time during the financial year.

2. Basic exemption limit under old tax regime

Under old tax regime, resident senior citizen gets a basic exemption of Rs. 3,00,000, that is income up to Rs. 3,00,000 shall be exempt from tax. Under old tax regime, resident super senior citizen gets a basic exemption of Rs. 5,00,000, that is income up to Rs. 5,00,000 shall be exempt from tax.

It is pertinent to note that any resident individual with taxable income up to Rs.5,00,000 shall be eligible to claim a rebate u/s 87A under IT Act. However, such basic exemption limit also determined whether the taxpayer would be required to furnish their income tax return u/s 139 of the IT Act i.e. once the basic exemption threshold is exceeded, the taxpayer would be mandatorily required to furnish their tax returns.

3. Option to furnish Paper return v/s E-Filing of Return of Income

Senior Citizens would be mandatorily required to furnish their tax returns online on the e-filling portal Super senior citizens have an option to file the income-tax return in paper mode in their jurisdictional tax office, provided the return is being filed in ITR 1 (Sahaj) and ITR 4 (Sugam).

The above mentioned benefits differed for both senior citizens and super senior citizens. We hereinbelow discuss the similar benefits for both senior citizens as well as super senior citizens

4. Interest deduction u/s 80TTB of IT Act

According to section 80TTB of IT Act, any resident senior citizen following old regime can claim a deduction up to Rs. 50,000 against following mentioned income: - Interest on savings account and fixed deposits - Interest on deposits held in co-operative society - Interest on post office deposits

5. Enhanced Deduction u/s 80D on Health coverage and Medical expenditure

Deduction under section 80D of IT Act can be claimed by both resident and non-resident individuals with respect to Mediclaim premium, preventive health check-up or contribution to the central government health scheme. · A higher limit of Rs. 50,000 can be claimed in case such premium is paid for any senior citizen. · However, senior citizens can claim a maximum deduction of Rs. 50,000 under this section with respect to any medical expenditure incurred provided no mediclaim premium is paid by such senior citizen.

6. Enhanced Deduction u/s 80DDB for Medical Treatment of specified diseases

Deduction u/s 80DDB of the IT Act can be claimed by resident individuals for expenses incurred with respect to medical treatment of such diseases or ailments as specified in Rule 11DD of IT Rules, 1962. The quantum of deduction under this section shall be Rs. 1,00,000 for senior citizens (as opposed to Rs. 40,000 for other than senior citizens) or actual expenses incurred whichever is lower.

7. Relief from Payment of Advance tax

An individual with tax liability exceeding Rs. 10,000 is required to advance tax in accordance with Section 208 of the IT Act. However, a resident senior citizen would not be required to pay any advance tax even if his/her tax liability exceeds the above-mentioned threshold, provided they aren’t deriving any profits from business or profession.

8. Filing of Form 15H for Non deduction of TDS

Section 197A of IT Act enables a resident senior citizen to receive certain specified income without deducting tax on same. In order to claim such benefit, the said person will be required to make a self-declaration in Form 15H to the tax deductor that their tax liability on their estimated income during the year is NIL.

9. Exemption from return filing under section 194P of IT Act