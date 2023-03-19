Senior citizens with an income of 10 lakh: Which tax regime to choose?

Anshu Agarwal, Global Head of Finance at Branch International

For senior citizen any income more than 3 lacs is taxable in both the regime. However, the tax rate for other slabs are different and is lower in the new regime. Also, if your income is less than 7 lacs you are technically not taxable in new regime. However, one of the biggest differences in new tax regime is that lot of deductions are not allowed. Also, once you opt for the new regime you cannot go back to old regime. So one has to be very careful when we are selecting the new regime. On a simple logic it works for individuals whose income is less than 7 lacs or if you have deductions of less than ₹4.5 lacs to claim for higher income individuals.