Renting vs buying in senior living: The costs and trade-offs
Shipra Singh 6 min read 09 Sept 2025, 02:58 pm IST
Summary
A growing number of retirees are choosing leases and rentals in senior living to preserve liquidity and flexibility—but high deposits and limited options keep ownership dominant.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
At 82, R.V. Rajan, a retired advertising professional from Chennai, decided to trade the demands of managing his own household for the comfort of Nana Nani Homes in Coimbatore, a senior living community. The move allowed him to preserve the independence he values while freeing him from the everyday chores of running a home.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story