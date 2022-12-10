Senior vs Super Senior citizens: What are the income tax slabs available?

|Total Income
|Income tax rates (Senior Citizen) under Old Tax Regime
|Income Tax rates (Irrespective of the taxpayer’s age) under New Tax Regime
|Upto Rs. 3,00,000*
|Nil
|Upto Rs. 2,50,000*
|Nil
|Rs. 3,00,001 – Rs. 5,00,000
|5.2% [tax rate 5% plus health and education cess 4% thereon] (Effective Rate is Nil after availing rebate u/s 87A**) of income exceeding Rs. 3,00,000
|Rs. 2,50,001 – Rs. 5,00,000
|5.2% [tax rate 5% plus health and education cess 4% thereon] (Effective Rate is Nil after availing rebate u/s 87A**) of income exceeding Rs. 2,50,000
|Rs. 5,00,001 – Rs. 7,50,000
|20.80% [tax rate 20% plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 5,00,000
|Rs. 5,00,001 – Rs. 7,50,000
|10.40% [tax rate 10% plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 5,00,000
|Rs. 7,50,001 – Rs. 10,00,000
|20.80% [tax rate 20% plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 5,00,000
|Rs. 7,50,001 – Rs. 10,00,000
|15.60% [tax rate 15% plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 7,50,000
|Rs. 10,00,001 – Rs. 12,50,000
|31.20% [tax rate 30% plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 10,00,000
|Rs. 10,00,001 – Rs. 12,50,000
|20.80% [tax rate 20% plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 10,00,000
|Rs. 12,50,001 – Rs. 15,00,000
|31.20% [tax rate 30% plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 12,50,000
|Rs. 12,50,001 – Rs. 15,00,000
|26.00% [tax rate 25% plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 12,50,000
|Rs. 15,00,001 – Rs. 50,00,000
|31.20% [tax rate 30% plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 15,00,000
|Rs. 15,00,001 – Rs. 50,00,000
|31.20% [tax rate 30% plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 15,00,000
|Rs. 50,00,001# – Rs. 1,00,00,000
|34.32% [(tax rate 30% plus surcharge 10% thereon) plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 50,00,000
|Rs. 50,00,001# – Rs. 1,00,00,000
|34.32% [(tax rate 30% plus surcharge 10% thereon) plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 50,00,000
|Rs. 1,00,00,001# - Rs. 2,00,00,000
|35.88% [(tax rate 30% plus surcharge 15% thereon) plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 1,00,00,000
|Rs. 1,00,00,001# - Rs. 2,00,00,000
|35.88% [(tax rate 30% plus surcharge 15% thereon) plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 1,00,00,000
|Rs. 2,00,00,001# - Rs. 5,00,00,000
|39% [(tax rate 30% plus surcharge 25%^ thereon) plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 2,00,00,000
|Rs. 2,00,00,001# - Rs. 5,00,00,000
|39% [(tax rate 30% plus surcharge 25%^ thereon) plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 2,00,00,000
|Above 5,00,00,000#
|5,00,00,001 and above 42.744% [(tax rate 30% plus surcharge 37%^ thereon) plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs. 5,00,00,000
|Above 5,00,00,000#
|42.744% [(tax rate 30% plus surcharge 37%^ thereon) plus health and education cess 4% thereon] of income exceeding Rs.5,00,00,000