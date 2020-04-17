Seniors, differently-abled can avail doorstep banking even in lockdown

Senior citizens aged 70 or more and differently-abled can avail doorstep banking all over India despite the lockdown. According to guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks should offer picking of cash and instruments and dropping of demand drafts.

The regulator recently issued another notification stating that banks should make concerted efforts to ensure that seniors and differently-abled should get doorstep banking services. However, do note that delivery of cash to seniors or differently-abled are not covered in doorstep banking facility.

“Cash delivery services may be offered to the corporate clients, public sector units, departments of Central and state governments against receipt of cheque only at the branch and not against the telephonic request. No such facility, however, shall be made available to individual customers," states the RBI guidelines.

When a bank picks up cash from individual customers, it should mandatorily issue a receipt as an acknowledgement. The cash collected must be credited the same day or the next working day in the customer’s account. Banks can charge a fee for such services. Seniors and differently-abled can either opt for doorstep banking at residence or office, depending on the addresses linked to the account.

In the recent notification, RBI also said that though banks were advised to implement the instructions by 31 December 2017, many have only restricted the service to select branches. The regulator directed banks to strictly comply with its instructions by 30 April 2020.

In case your bank refuses to offer doorstep banking, first approach the nodal officer of the bank with your grievance. If there’s no action from the nodal officer, customers can take up the issue with RBI’s banking ombudsman after a month. The contact details of the nodal officer is available on the website of each bank.

According to the State Bank of India’s website, a customer can call up toll free number 1800 1111 03 between 9:00 AM and 4 PM on working days or through its YONO app. The extra facility is available for customers within 5 kilometres of their home branch. The bank will make the service available within two working days. SBI allows cash pick up and delivery of up to ₹20,000 and a minimum of ₹1,000.

But customers need to register for this facility. They can do so either by visiting the branch, or through YONO app, or online banking. While SBI requires registration, ICICI Bank does not, according to the bank’s website. Do check the norms on each bank’s website for doorstep banking services – whether registration is mandatory, facilities your bank is willing to provide, charges, and how to contact the bank to when you need to avail the service.

While delivery of cash is not covered in the doorstep banking, several banks are rolling our doorstep delivery of cash in select locations. A few banks have announced that they are deploying mobile ATM to assist customers during the lockdown. Typically, these mobile ATMs operate between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM and cover three to five stops in a day.

