Sensex and me: Melvin Joseph’s journey

From 2008 to 2020, there was volatility in the market, but there was no major crash. In 2020, covid-19 created the next big crash which we have just seen. But the recovery was very fast and now we are seeing 50,000 for the Sensex. I have realized that systematic investment plans (SIPs) in equity mutual funds every month irrespective of the market level are the best way to create wealth. At the same time, I have seen that none of the top performing mutual funds of 2000 is in the performers list now! This highlights the need of an yearly review of fund performance and replacing the non-performers. Also, the market will not give a positive linear return every year. In the last 20 years of my investment journey, I have seen a few years of super performance, few years of very bad performance and many years of average performance. It is through such volatility we can make money from equity.