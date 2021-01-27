Sensex Diary: At 21 years, I was 10 years too late to become an investor

With the Sensex touching the psychological mark of 50,000 for the first time, Mint Money’s “Sensex Diary" series lets finance professionals and investors document their lives alongside the Sensex in all its ups and downs. In this instalment, Soumya Malani, a Kolkata-based investor narrates his journey since 2012-13.

As a kid growing up in early 2000s in a Marwari business family where savings were channelized into the stock market, I was always curious about the reds and the greens flashing on the screen. Those were the times when annual reports used to come as hard copies, and I used to see my grandfather glance through them just like my primary school teachers going through my homework. It always intrigued me as to why he needed to read those sometimes colourful and sometimes boring black and white books.

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

Hardly did I know then that India was at the cusp of a mega bull market that unfolded from 2003 where Sensex went up more than 7.5 times in nearly five and a half years from 2,800 of 21,200. Now when I look back, my exact feelings are "Gosh!! I was 10 years too late to become an investor".

I had requested my grandfather to buy one share of Nestle on my behalf in 2008, but serious investing started in 2012-13. I had just completed my postgraduation from the London School of Economics (LSE) and was trying to take a road less travelled. Sensex, near the 15,000 level, was 30% below the 2008 highs. However, many companies became mega baggers during the period of 2008 to 2012-13. These were businesses run by fanatic entrepreneurs who scaled their companies to new heights despite the slowdown in the economy post-2008 financial crisis.

Initially, when I was trying to learn the nuances of the market and getting more experience I started with investments in large-caps such as Sun Pharma, ITC and L&T, among others. However, as I gained more knowledge I realized the power of finding high growth small- and mid-cap names and started to gradually shift towards them.

As I spent more time in the markets and gained experience, I realized that multi-baggers have some common traits.

This approach helped me to find life-changing multi-baggers such as Avanti Feeds, Bharat Rasayan, Apollo Tricoat, Minda Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Laurus Labs. These stocks over a period of time have contributed massively to the growth of my portfolio.

‘The Modi Magic’ then took over the market in 2014. This time Sensex finally broke the shackles and move to a new ground after six long years. Over the next few years, many nerve-wracking developments took place worldwide such as Brexit and demonetization back home, where markets along with individual investors felt jittery and nervous. However, nothing was scarier than the covid-19 fall in March 2020 when it seemed as if the world was falling apart and there was no tomorrow. The market registered the fastest ever 40% fall in a matter of days. It was unprecedented and the question now was on human survival. Today, as I see Sensex clocking the 50,000 level despite all odds, I want to remind myself of the most key learnings I had from the market:

1. 2002-07: “aur kitna bhadega?" If the index itself can move 7.5 times in less than six years (2002-07) then the question becomes redundant. Many stocks moved up 50-100-200 times during this phase. Playing a cycle like this can liberate you and can make you financially free for the rest of your life.

2. 2008-13: Irrespective of the index movement always be in the hunt to find visionary intelligent fanatics who can make their company grow exponentially even in tough situations.

3. 2014-21: Markets like life have good phases as well as bad phases. Events will come and go, and it is the nature of the market to confuse you and be volatile. What is important is do we know with crystal clear clarity that how will we react to the market in different situations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via