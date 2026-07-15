Sensex down 9.37% in 2026: Should investors wait or stay invested? Here's what history shows

The BSE Sensex has declined 9.37% so far in 2026, as investors grapple with concerns over global trade tensions. Market corrections often raise questions about whether investors should pause new investments until sentiment improves or continue with their long-term strategy.

While no one can predict when the current correction will end, historical data provides a useful perspective. According to FundsIndia Research, the Sensex has witnessed an average intra-year drawdown of about 20% since 1980. Yet, 37 of the 46 calendar years between 1980 and June 2026 ended with positive returns, suggesting that temporary declines have frequently been part of longer-term market cycles rather than an exception.

Most years witnessed corrections, but still ended with gains One of the strongest findings of the study is that market volatility has been common even during years that ultimately delivered positive returns.

Among the 37 calendar years in which the Sensex posted gains, 23 saw intra-year declines of between 10% and 20%. Another nine years saw corrections of more than 20% before the index recovered, ending the year higher. Overall, nearly four out of every five calendar years since 1980 have finished in positive territory despite experiencing significant drawdowns during the year.

View full Image View full Image Source: FundsIndia Wealth Conversations (July 2026)

The research also shows that sharp declines have occurred under very different circumstances. From the balance-of-payments crisis and the Harshad Mehta scam to the dotcom bust, the global financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and episodes of global economic uncertainty, every correction has had its own trigger. Despite these events, Indian equities have historically recovered over time.

Historically, declines of more than 30% have occurred roughly once every seven to 10 years. On average, the recovery from the market bottom to the previous peak has taken about one year and three months, while the complete decline-and-recovery cycle has lasted around two years and four months.

Longer investment horizons have historically improved outcomes To examine long-term investor outcomes, FundsIndia analysed rolling returns using the Nifty 50 Total Return Index (TRI), which accounts for both price appreciation and dividends.

The analysis found that the probability of negative returns declined sharply as investment horizons increased. While one-year returns were often volatile, there were virtually no negative seven-year rolling return periods in the data analysed.

The minimum annualised return over seven-year holding periods was about 5%, while the average annualised return remained close to 14-15%. Around 85% of seven-year periods generated annualised returns exceeding 10%.

View full Image View full Image Source: FundsIndia Wealth Conversations (July 2026)

The study also examined investors who entered the market immediately before some of the biggest corrections since 2000. Despite subsequent declines ranging from about 22% during the 2015 global market selloff to nearly 60% during the 2008 global financial crisis, long-term annualized returns through June 2026 ranged between 9% and 13%, depending on entry period.

What history suggests about current correction Historical performance does not guarantee future returns, nor does it indicate when the current correction may end. However, data spanning more than four decades suggests that market declines have been a recurring feature of Indian equities, with each cycle shaped by different economic, political or global events.