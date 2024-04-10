Sensex, Nifty on the dance floor — should you simply invest in index funds and relax? Here is what experts say
The Sensex closed above the 75,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, April 10. The NSE Nifty50 index has touched the 22,700 mark. The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have soared around 18.74 per cent and 20.03 per cent respectively during the Calendar Year 2023.