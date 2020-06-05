Sensex rebounds 31%, but why are many investors stuck with low returns?

“Every fund has a different investment mandate and are run with varied investment styles. One of the major reasons for the fund to underperform could be that the investment style with which it is run could be out of favour. We have seen that in the case of funds, which are managed with a valuation conscious style. Since for some time now the market has been largely driven by growth stocks, valuation conscious investment approach has been out of favour leading such funds to underperform their benchmark indexes," said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research, Morningstar India.