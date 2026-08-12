Sensex vs KOSPI: Does India’s sector diversity offer an edge over South Korea’s chip-heavy index?

South Korea’s KOSPI has witnessed a sharp reversal in just a month. The index plunged from 8,476 points on 30 June to 5,593 points by 31 July, a fall of about 34%, before recovering much of those losses and narrowing the decline significantly over the last few trading sessions.
The KOSPI gained nearly 116% in H1 2026, briefly making South Korea the world's sixth-largest stock market, touching an all-time high of 9,385 points on 19 June. This happened after a large share of global capital was pulled away from markets like India toward artificial intelligence- and semiconductor-driven markets such as Taiwan and South Korea.
The dramatic crash and rebound cycle has renewed attention on the index's heavy dependence on a handful of semiconductor companies, particularly Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.
The episode raises an important question for investors: Does India's Sensex, with its wider spread across banking, IT, energy, consumer and industrial sectors, offer a more diversified market? Here's what experts say and what their advice means for investors seeking returns in an increasingly volatile environment shaped by AI frenzy and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
The earlier correction in the KOSPI is better viewed as a repricing of expectations rather than the end of the AI story, said Harendra Zatakia, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and the Founder of Wealth Aligned Financial Advisory.
South Korea's KOSPI advanced nearly 4% today, extending its recent outperformance and effectively breaking free from bear-market territory. This proves that investors are still as enthusiastic about the AI game, but it also comes with risks, as we recently witnessed.
“Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix together account for more than half of the KOSPI's market capitalisation, making the index highly sensitive to sentiment around semiconductors and AI,” he noted.
Speaking of the recent bouts of volatility, he said that after a strong rally, valuations had begun reflecting very optimistic expectations around AI-driven earnings. Concerns over the pace of AI infrastructure spending, memory-chip demand, and profit-booking after a sharp rally triggered a correction, which was amplified by the index's high concentration in just two companies, he added.
“Investors should remember that concentration in a single sector or theme can significantly increase portfolio volatility,” he added.
According to Zatakia, India has not avoided concentration risk, but the nature of that risk is quite different. Unlike the KOSPI, which is heavily dependent on a handful of semiconductor companies, India's stock indices have a broader sectoral representation, he added. Here's what it looks like:
“Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex are market-cap weighted indices, meaning larger companies naturally have a greater influence on index performance. Therefore, concentration is an inherent feature of index construction,” the expert noted.
Sharad Kohli, an economist and market expert, also mirrored Zatakia's views. He highlighted that India is not relying on just one industry to drive the market, unlike South Korea's KOSPI.
“Domestic consumption, financial services, infrastructure, manufacturing and technology all contribute. That naturally makes the market a little more balanced,” the expert said.
Kohli said that the lesson from KOSPI's recent dramatic swing is not to avoid overseas markets; the lesson is not to chase whichever market is making headlines. In other words, he advises people to avoid the “herd mentality”.
“India can remain the core portfolio, while global investments should be about diversification, not excitement,” he said.
Hence, the key takeaway from their views is that holding more of an index does not automatically eliminate concentration risk. Investors are advised to look beyond the number of constituents and understand what actually drives the index's earnings and performance.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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