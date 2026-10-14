Sent money to the wrong UPI ID? Here’s how to raise a complaint and recover it

A wrong UPI payment can cause considerable worry, but taking prompt action may improve your chances of recovering the money. Whether you selected the wrong contact, entered an incorrect UPI ID or scanned the wrong QR code, the first step is to report the transaction without delay.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions are processed within seconds. Once a payment is successfully completed, there is no simple option to cancel it through the payment app. However, you can raise a complaint and ask your bank to initiate the recovery process.

Keep the transaction reference number, payment amount, date and recipient’s UPI ID handy. These details will help the bank trace the transaction and process your complaint.

Raise a complaint through your UPI app The first step is to report the incorrect payment through the app you used to make the transaction. Open the transaction history, select the relevant payment and look for the option to raise a complaint or report an issue.

You should also contact your bank’s customer care department and explain that the money was transferred to the wrong UPI ID. Ask the bank to register a formal complaint and provide the transaction reference number along with the other relevant details.

Reporting the issue through the app alone may not be sufficient. Since your bank is involved in processing the transaction, registering a complaint directly with the bank will provide a formal record that you can use for subsequent follow-ups.

Why recovering the money may take time A successful UPI payment must be distinguished from a failed transaction. If a payment fails but your account is debited, the amount may be reversed through the applicable process.

However, when a successful payment reaches another person's account, the recovery procedure is different. Banks generally cannot unilaterally withdraw the money from another customer's account.

Instead, your bank can raise a request through the banking system and coordinate with the recipient's bank to seek a refund. The beneficiary may then be contacted to facilitate the return of the money.

Filing a complaint does not guarantee an automatic refund. Recovery depends on the circumstances of the transaction and the response from the receiving side.

What if the recipient refuses to return the money? If the recipient agrees to return the amount, the refund can be facilitated through the banking channels. If the recipient does not cooperate, retain the complaint reference number and transaction records, and continue following up with your bank.

If the bank does not resolve the matter, you can escalate the complaint through its grievance redressal mechanism. Eligible complaints may subsequently be taken to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Integrated Ombudsman mechanism, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions and procedural requirements.

Also Read | CSB Bank merger with IDBI Bank likely after Fairfax deal

Wrong payment or UPI fraud: Know the difference A payment mistakenly sent to the wrong recipient is different from an unauthorised transaction caused by fraud or unauthorised access to your account.

If you did not initiate the transaction, report it to your bank immediately. Such cases may be subject to different reporting requirements and customer-liability rules.