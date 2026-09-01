September 2026 income tax calendar: Key TDS, TCS, advance payment and audit deadlines you should know

September has several important income tax compliance deadlines for taxpayers, businesses, and other entities.
The month also brings a series of 30 September deadlines, mainly related to tax audits and audit reports. Taxpayers covered by these requirements should ensure that the relevant audit reports and forms are filed on time, especially where the income tax return is due on 31 October 2026.
Here are the key tax deadlines to watch out for in September 2026.
Tax deducted or collected during August 2026 needs to be deposited with the government by 7 September.
The final day of September has several compliance requirements, largely meant for businesses, companies, trusts, specified funds, and other taxpayers subject to audit.
By 30 September, certain eligible entities must also file prescribed audit reports under the Income Tax Act, 1961, where their ITR is due on or before 31 October.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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