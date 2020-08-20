Serving, former soldiers exempted from panchayat property tax

All serving and retired soldiers in Maharashtra will be exempted from the Gram Panchayat property tax, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said. A government resolution for this was issued on Tuesday, he said in an official statement.

The decision was taken following pursuance by Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse, the statement said.

The decision was taken following pursuance by Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse, the statement said.

Till now, the recipients of defence gallantry awards or their dependents were exempted from the Gram Panchayat property tax for one residential building.

Now the relaxation has been widened to cover all serving and retired soldiers, Mushrif said.

The decision was taken to honour the soldiers who protect the country by risking their lives, the minister said.