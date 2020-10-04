Set off LTCG against shortfall in basic exemption limit to save income tax

For example suppose your taxable income is only ₹1 lakh and you have STCG on sale of listed equity shares to the tune of ₹5 lakh. Since there is a shortfall in your basic exemption limit to the tune of ₹1.50 lakh, you are entitled to adjust your STCG on equity products to the extent of 1.50 lakh rupees. You will have to pay tax on STCG of ₹3.50 lakh only flat rate of 15%.