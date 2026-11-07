Set to watch Ramayana movie on Diwali weekend? Check BookMyShow movie ticket offers on credit, debit cards, pay later

Moviegoers watching the Ramayana movie this Diwali weekend can save on BookMyShow ticket bookings through eligible bank credit and debit cards. Offers include buy-one-get-one-free deals and instant discounts.

Sheetal Goel
Published7 Nov 2026, 01:33 PM IST
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Set to watch Ramayana movie on Diwali weekend? Check BookMyShow movie ticket offers on credit, debit cards, pay later. (Source: insideboxoffice & AI-generated image)
Set to watch Ramayana movie on Diwali weekend? Check BookMyShow movie ticket offers on credit, debit cards, pay later. (Source: insideboxoffice & AI-generated image)

With the Diwali weekend here, moviegoers planning to watch the Ramayana movie in theatres can save on ticket bookings through several bank credit and debit card offers listed on BookMyShow. These include buy-one-get-one-free deals and instant discounts on eligible bookings.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana (Part 1) was released in theatres on November 5, ahead of Diwali on November 8.

Here is a look at the available BookMyShow offers across credit cards, debit cards, and Pay Later.

BookMyShow credit card offers for the Ramayana movie

Bank/cardOfferMaximum savings
AU Zenith+Buy 1, get 1 free (up to 500) 420
Axis Neo/IndianOil Axis Card10% discount 84
Axis Olympus, Reserve, Burgundy PrivateBuy 1, get 1 free 420
AURUM4 tickets or 1,000 monthly benefit 500
Bank of Baroda RuPay TiaraFlat 250 off 250
Bank of India RuPay SelectFlat 250 off 250
Canara BankBuy 1, get 1 free (up to 100) 100
CUB SalarySe LevelUPBuy 1, get 1 free (up to 500) 420
DBS VantageBuy 1, get 1 free, twice monthly 420
Federal Bank10% off 84
HDFC Times/PIXEL Times25% discount; select Timescard variant offers 50% 420/ 210
DCB NovioBuy 1, get 1 free 250
HSBC Premier, Privé and TajBuy 1, get 1 free 420
ICICI Emeralde Private Metal/DiamantBuy 1, get 1 free 420
Selected ICICI cardsBuy 1, get 1 free 840
IDBI Bank25% off 105
IDFC FIRST PrivateUp to 750 off on movies and F&B/non-movies 750
Indian BankBuy 1, get 1 free 250
Indian Bank Youth Visa50% off 300
IndiGo Axis PremiumBuy 1, get 1 free 250
IndusInd cardsBOGO and assured ticket offers on eligible variants 840
Kotak Cashback+20% off 150
J&K Bank MastercardBuy 1, get 1 free 420
PNBFlat 250 off quarterly 250
RBL cards, SuperCard, PLAYMovie discounts; PLAY offers up to 500 monthly 500
Reliance SBI PRIME1 free ticket monthly 250
SBI Elite/Signature2 free tickets monthly or 500 off 500
Standard Chartered BeyondBuy 1, get 1 free (up to 1,000) 420
YES Bank cards, MARQUEE and PrivateDiscounts and BOGO offers 840
Union Bank Diva/UnicornFlat 250 off 250
RuPay EKAA (PNB Luxura/Union Bank Nexteria)Buy 1, get 1 free 420
TVS Credit RBLBuy 1, get 1 free 200
Zagg RuPayBuy 1, get 1 free 100
City Union BankBuy 1, get 1 free (up to 250) 250

Among the popular bank offers, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, HSBC and AU Bank provide buy-one-get-one-free deals or discounts on eligible credit cards. Some cards offer savings of up to 840, while IDFC FIRST Bank Private Credit Card offers up to 750 off on eligible bookings.

The additional processing fees apply to BookMyShow bookings. Further, several buy-one-get-one-free offers require customers to book at least two tickets in a single transaction.

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BookMyShow debit card offers for the Ramayana movie

Several banks also offer discounts on movie tickets through eligible debit cards.

Bank/cardOfferMaximum savings
AU Platinum25% off 210
AU Ivy, Eternity, RoyaleBuy 1, get 1 free 420
Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank30% off 150
Bandhan Bank eligible cardsBOGO offers 420
Bank of Baroda Visa/EaseMyTrip RuPay20% off/flat 250 off 250
Canara Bank RuPayFlat 250 off 250
City Union Bank RuPay SelectBOGO 125
Deutsche BankBOGO 350
Federal Bank CelestaBOGO 250
GoSats prepaid debitBOGO 300
Equitas BankDiscount 250
GSC Bank Platinum30% off 200
ICICI Bank25% off 210
IndusInd eligible debit cardsBOGO 420
Indian Bank RuPayDiscount 250
J&K Bank MastercardBOGO 250
Kotak 811 InfinityBOGO 300
Kotak Everyday20% off 100
PNBFlat discount 500
Karnataka Bank RuPayDiscount 500
RBL BankBOGO 400
SBI RuPay/VisaDiscounts and exclusive benefits 500/ 420
UCO Bank Woman AparajitaFlat discount 250
Union Bank RuPayDiscount 500
Telangana State Cooperative Apex BankBOGO 150
Ujjivan Small Finance BankDiscount 250
Utkarsh Small Finance BankDiscount 125
YES Bank eligible cardsDiscounts and BOGO 840
Axis Burgundy, Burgundy PrivateBOGO 420
Axis E-Debit, Priority, Value+Discounts and BOGO 210
Axis Titanium Rewards/Rewards+5% instant discount 42

*Source: BookMyShow; BOGO: Buy 1, Get 1 Free

Among debit card offers, AU Bank, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, PNB and Union Bank of India have listed discounts or buy-one-get-one-free deals. Some eligible cards offer savings of up to 500, while select YES Bank debit cards offer savings of up to 840. Customers should check card-specific eligibility and discount limits before making a booking.

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BookMyShow Pay Later cashback offer

BookMyShow users paying through Amazon Pay Later can receive cashback ranging from 20 to 100 on a minimum transaction of 399.

The offer is valid on web and app bookings until November 30, 2026, subject to limited availability. It is available once per user and cannot be combined with other offers. Cashback is credited to the user's Amazon Pay balance within 24 hours of the transaction.

Note: Offers are subject to card eligibility, transaction limits and individual bank terms. Check the applicable offer conditions on BookMyShow before booking.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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