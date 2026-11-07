Set to watch Ramayana movie on Diwali weekend? Check BookMyShow movie ticket offers on credit, debit cards, pay later

With the Diwali weekend here, moviegoers planning to watch the Ramayana movie in theatres can save on ticket bookings through several bank credit and debit card offers listed on BookMyShow. These include buy-one-get-one-free deals and instant discounts on eligible bookings.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana (Part 1) was released in theatres on November 5, ahead of Diwali on November 8.
Here is a look at the available BookMyShow offers across credit cards, debit cards, and Pay Later.
|Bank/card
|Offer
|Maximum savings
|AU Zenith+
|Buy 1, get 1 free (up to ₹500)
|₹420
|Axis Neo/IndianOil Axis Card
|10% discount
|₹84
|Axis Olympus, Reserve, Burgundy Private
|Buy 1, get 1 free
|₹420
|AURUM
|4 tickets or ₹1,000 monthly benefit
|₹500
|Bank of Baroda RuPay Tiara
|Flat ₹250 off
|₹250
|Bank of India RuPay Select
|Flat ₹250 off
|₹250
|Canara Bank
|Buy 1, get 1 free (up to ₹100)
|₹100
|CUB SalarySe LevelUP
|Buy 1, get 1 free (up to ₹500)
|₹420
|DBS Vantage
|Buy 1, get 1 free, twice monthly
|₹420
|Federal Bank
|10% off
|₹84
|HDFC Times/PIXEL Times
|25% discount; select Timescard variant offers 50%
|₹420/ ₹210
|DCB Novio
|Buy 1, get 1 free
|₹250
|HSBC Premier, Privé and Taj
|Buy 1, get 1 free
|₹420
|ICICI Emeralde Private Metal/Diamant
|Buy 1, get 1 free
|₹420
|Selected ICICI cards
|Buy 1, get 1 free
|₹840
|IDBI Bank
|25% off
|₹105
|IDFC FIRST Private
|Up to ₹750 off on movies and F&B/non-movies
|₹750
|Indian Bank
|Buy 1, get 1 free
|₹250
|Indian Bank Youth Visa
|50% off
|₹300
|IndiGo Axis Premium
|Buy 1, get 1 free
|₹250
|IndusInd cards
|BOGO and assured ticket offers on eligible variants
|₹840
|Kotak Cashback+
|20% off
|₹150
|J&K Bank Mastercard
|Buy 1, get 1 free
|₹420
|PNB
|Flat ₹250 off quarterly
|₹250
|RBL cards, SuperCard, PLAY
|Movie discounts; PLAY offers up to ₹500 monthly
|₹500
|Reliance SBI PRIME
|1 free ticket monthly
|₹250
|SBI Elite/Signature
|2 free tickets monthly or ₹500 off
|₹500
|Standard Chartered Beyond
|Buy 1, get 1 free (up to ₹1,000)
|₹420
|YES Bank cards, MARQUEE and Private
|Discounts and BOGO offers
|₹840
|Union Bank Diva/Unicorn
|Flat ₹250 off
|₹250
|RuPay EKAA (PNB Luxura/Union Bank Nexteria)
|Buy 1, get 1 free
|₹420
|TVS Credit RBL
|Buy 1, get 1 free
|₹200
|Zagg RuPay
|Buy 1, get 1 free
|₹100
|City Union Bank
|Buy 1, get 1 free (up to ₹250)
|₹250
Among the popular bank offers, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, HSBC and AU Bank provide buy-one-get-one-free deals or discounts on eligible credit cards. Some cards offer savings of up to ₹840, while IDFC FIRST Bank Private Credit Card offers up to ₹750 off on eligible bookings.
The additional processing fees apply to BookMyShow bookings. Further, several buy-one-get-one-free offers require customers to book at least two tickets in a single transaction.
Several banks also offer discounts on movie tickets through eligible debit cards.
|Bank/card
|Offer
|Maximum savings
|AU Platinum
|25% off
|₹210
|AU Ivy, Eternity, Royale
|Buy 1, get 1 free
|₹420
|Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank
|30% off
|₹150
|Bandhan Bank eligible cards
|BOGO offers
|₹420
|Bank of Baroda Visa/EaseMyTrip RuPay
|20% off/flat ₹250 off
|₹250
|Canara Bank RuPay
|Flat ₹250 off
|₹250
|City Union Bank RuPay Select
|BOGO
|₹125
|Deutsche Bank
|BOGO
|₹350
|Federal Bank Celesta
|BOGO
|₹250
|GoSats prepaid debit
|BOGO
|₹300
|Equitas Bank
|Discount
|₹250
|GSC Bank Platinum
|30% off
|₹200
|ICICI Bank
|25% off
|₹210
|IndusInd eligible debit cards
|BOGO
|₹420
|Indian Bank RuPay
|Discount
|₹250
|J&K Bank Mastercard
|BOGO
|₹250
|Kotak 811 Infinity
|BOGO
|₹300
|Kotak Everyday
|20% off
|₹100
|PNB
|Flat discount
|₹500
|Karnataka Bank RuPay
|Discount
|₹500
|RBL Bank
|BOGO
|₹400
|SBI RuPay/Visa
|Discounts and exclusive benefits
|₹500/ ₹420
|UCO Bank Woman Aparajita
|Flat discount
|₹250
|Union Bank RuPay
|Discount
|₹500
|Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank
|BOGO
|₹150
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|Discount
|₹250
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|Discount
|₹125
|YES Bank eligible cards
|Discounts and BOGO
|₹840
|Axis Burgundy, Burgundy Private
|BOGO
|₹420
|Axis E-Debit, Priority, Value+
|Discounts and BOGO
|₹210
|Axis Titanium Rewards/Rewards+
|5% instant discount
|₹42
*Source: BookMyShow; BOGO: Buy 1, Get 1 Free
Among debit card offers, AU Bank, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, PNB and Union Bank of India have listed discounts or buy-one-get-one-free deals. Some eligible cards offer savings of up to ₹500, while select YES Bank debit cards offer savings of up to ₹840. Customers should check card-specific eligibility and discount limits before making a booking.
BookMyShow users paying through Amazon Pay Later can receive cashback ranging from ₹20 to ₹100 on a minimum transaction of ₹399.
The offer is valid on web and app bookings until November 30, 2026, subject to limited availability. It is available once per user and cannot be combined with other offers. Cashback is credited to the user's Amazon Pay balance within 24 hours of the transaction.
Note: Offers are subject to card eligibility, transaction limits and individual bank terms. Check the applicable offer conditions on BookMyShow before booking.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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