Setting aside ₹2,000 per month in PPF can put your child on path to ‘crorepati’ status in long run. We calculate how

Parent looking to gift their child a secure future, can consider the public provident fund (PPF) — among the preferred options for guaranteed returns when it comes to long-term financial planning. The reliable, low-risk government backed savings scheme can be used to meet financial goals such as funding of wedding, children's education abroad, buying a house, retirement fund or even building wealth.
A PPF account can be easily opened at any post office or bank branch across India by submitting an application form, photo and mandated KYC documents. For minors, the parent / legal guardian can open an account, which must be converted to major status once the primary account holder turns 18 years of age.
Today, we calculate how setting aside ₹2000 per month for your child can help secure their financial future. Here's how you can use the government backed PPF facility to set them up for “crorepati” status in the long run.
Notably, the age at which you begin investing at has a large impact on the total PPF corpus accumulated at time of withdrawal (usually between 50-60 years of age). When investing for your children, beginning early has dual advantage — it gives the corpus a longer time to accumulate interest, thus making maximum benefit of compounding interest; and it allows you to significantly reduce the minimum monthly investment required to reach your target.
For example, if you begin investment from the year your child is born, with long-term view of staying invested for the next 50 years, you and later they themselves can steadily invest a minimum ₹2,000 per month in the scheme. This works out to ₹24,000 per year.
If you start PPF investment in year of birth and your child continues the practice, ₹2,000/month deposited at interest rate of 7.1% (subject to change) totals investment of ₹12 lakh and earns interest of more than ₹96.12 lakh, for maturity payout of over ₹1.08 crore at age 50.
Reaching the “crorepati” status could be achieved by gradually increasing your investment amount, time is the biggest factor when it comes to capturing the full benefit of compounding. While you begin with ₹2,000, as and when you or your child's salary increases, the amount can be increased. Up to ₹1.5 lakh is tax-free investment in PPF under Section 80C.
Further, investing larger amounts monthly in PPF also may not be feasible or tax beneficial for most salaried individuals. PPF is offering interest rate of 7.1% at present, below is how the calculation works out for every 5-year delay:
Please note that PPF tenure is for 15 years, post which you have choice to extend the account in blocks of five years, indefinitely, with or without additional deposits. The accumulated corpus continues to gain interest.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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