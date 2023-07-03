Seven bank fixed deposits (FDs) have given more returns than Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in 2023. Check here1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Bank fixed deposits have outperformed stock market indices in the first half of 2023, delivering over 6% returns
Benchmark stock market indices on Monday kicked off the trading week on a positive note. The bulls have been on full charge on Dalal Street taking the equity market to an all-time high. In the first six months of Calendar Year 2023, Nifty delivered a 5.83 per cent return whereas Sensex surged to the tune of 6.32 per cent from January to June 2023 time. Nifty Bank delivered a 4.10% return during CY 2023.
