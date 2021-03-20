Seven financial tasks you should do before March 31

Most of us use ECS debit facility for items like life insurance premium, SIP for equity linked saving schemes (ELSS), home loan EMIs etc. It might have happened that, due to any reason, the ECS might not have been debited. Likewise, even in case you have issued a cheque for such items, the same might not have been yet presented to the bank, so please verify the details from your bank statement and cross check that for all the eligible deductions factored into by you amounts have been debited in your bank account. In case some items have not been debited, please ensure that either the payment is made for the same or investments are made in any alternate product available before the year end.

