Seven things to keep in mind about money before your next foreign trip

Airtight travel budget

It is never too early to create a travel fund, where you can direct a portion of your earnings solely towards your getaway. Have a rough idea of where you want to go, how long you want to be there and what you would like to do. Decide what is important to you; for example, when visiting a city, you can cut costs on accommodation and food, but set out larger amounts for sightseeing and shopping. Aim to set aside a fixed amount every month that should go into your travel fund. You can use an app or financial management tool on your phone to track your spending and stick to the budget.