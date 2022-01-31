Seven ways to get the Section 80C tax rebate

It is that time of the year again when many taxpayers go shopping for tax-saving investment products as the deadline nears. Section 80C offers taxpayers the widest range of investment options that can help them save up to ₹1.5 lakh of their income from tax. Given so many options, it is important that you pick an investment best suited to your financial goals and risk-appetite. “Many times, tax saving instruments are randomly picked towards the end of the financial year just to cater to that year’s requirement, which shouldn’t be the case. Any tax saving option should be part of overall financial planning which will allow for better use of the product chosen," said Prableen Bajpai, founder, Finfix.