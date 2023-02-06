SFB is giving up to 8.25% FD return to regular customers effective from today
A rise in the interest rates on fixed deposits has been announced by Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB). The new rates are in effect as of today, February 6, 2023, according to the bank's website. The interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) plus accounts where premature withdrawals are prohibited have risen as a result of the adjustment. The bank raises interest rates on fixed deposits and provides tempting interest rates, including 8.25% for FD Plus and 8.10% for regular fixed deposits (Non-Callable). The bank increased the interest rate on fixed deposit Plus (Non-Callable) today from 7.85% to 8.25%, whereas Jana SFB increased the interest rate on regular fixed deposit on February 1st, 2023 from 7.85% to 8.10%.
