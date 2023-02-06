SFB is giving up to 8.25% FD return to regular customers effective from today

New Regular Fixed Deposit and Recurring Deposit Rates go into effect on February 1, 2023; Fixed Deposit Plus Rates go into effect on February 6, 2023; and after the announcement of an interest rate rise, Jana SFB’s rates are not only one of the highest across the banking industry but also are inflation-beating. Since customers may now get an interest rate of up to 8.10% on regular deposits for a duration of more than 2-3 years and 8.25% on Fixed Deposit Plus for a tenure of more than 2-3 years, Jana SFB's rates.