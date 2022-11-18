SFB offers 9% returns on FDs to senior citizens for a tenure of 181 & 501 days2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 04:37 PM IST
- Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (Unity Bank) has raised the interest rates on fixed deposits it offers.
Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (Unity Bank) has raised the interest rates on fixed deposits it offers. As of November 18, 2022, the new interest rates are in effect. Senior citizens can now invest in Fixed Deposits for 181 or 501 days at an excellent rate of 9% per year, compared to 8.50% for retail investors for the same time periods. Customers can now earn a higher rate of returns beating inflation thanks to the Bank's second interest rate adjustment in November. Additionally, Unity Bank raised the interest rates it provides on both callable and non-callable bulk deposits (Deposits higher than ₹2 crores). Non-callable bulk deposits have a maximum interest rate of 8.10% per year, whereas callable bulk deposits have a cap of 8% per year.