SFB offers 9% returns on FDs to senior citizens for a tenure of 181 & 501 days

Unity Small Finance Bank (SFB) FD Rates

The bank will give an interest rate of 4.50% on deposits that mature in 7-14 days, and Unity SFB is offering an interest rate of 4.75% on deposits that mature in 15-45 days. On FDs maturing in 46 to 60 days, Unity SFB is giving an interest rate of 5.25%, and on those maturing in 61 to 90 days, it is offering an interest rate of 5.50%. Deposits that mature in 91 to 180 days will now pay 5.75% interest, while those that mature in 181 days will now earn 8.50% interest. The bank will give an interest rate of 6.75% on FDs maturing in 182 days to 364 days, and an interest rate of 7.35% on those maturing in 365 days (1 Year).