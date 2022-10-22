SFB revises fixed deposit rates, now offers 8.50% return on a tenor of 700 days2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 01:31 PM IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new interest rates take effect on October 17, 2022. Following the change, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.00% to 6.25% for the general public and 4.75% to 7.00% for senior citizens. At Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, deposits maturing in 700 days will now earn a maximum interest rate of 7.75% for the general public and 8.50% for senior citizens.