SFB revises savings account interest rates, offers up to 7% on this balance slab2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 06:23 PM IST
- The interest rates on savings accounts are revised by Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB).
The interest rates on savings accounts are revised by Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB). According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on November 9, 2022. The bank currently provides up to 7% on deposits made to savings accounts. The bank provides other perks in addition to higher interest rates, such as an average monthly balance (AMB) of ₹10,000, no maintenance fees, cheque with 25 leaves per quarter, nomination service, and much more.