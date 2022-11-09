Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
SFB revises savings account interest rates, offers up to 7% on this balance slab

2 min read . 06:23 PM ISTVipul Das
Equitas SFB disbursements for Q2FY23 grew by 22% to 3,845 crore from 3,145 crore in the same quarter last year.

  • The interest rates on savings accounts are revised by Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB).

The interest rates on savings accounts are revised by Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB). According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on November 9, 2022. The bank currently provides up to 7% on deposits made to savings accounts. The bank provides other perks in addition to higher interest rates, such as an average monthly balance (AMB) of 10,000, no maintenance fees, cheque with 25 leaves per quarter, nomination service, and much more.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

On savings account daily closing balance of up to 1 lakh, the bank offers an interest rate of 3.50% and on the daily closing balance of above 1 lakh and upto 5 lakhs, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.50%. Equitas SFB is now offering an interest rate of 7.00% on savings account daily closing balances of above 5 lakhs and upto 5 crores and an interest rate of 5.50% on daily closing balances of above 5 crores and upto 10 crores. On savings account daily closing balance of above 10 crores and upto 30 crores, the bank now offers an interest rate of 5.00% and 7.00% on daily closing balance of above 30 Cr.

The account's daily closing balance will be used to calculate the interest, which will be paid out in direct deposits to savings accounts on a quarterly basis. The bank allows an average monthly balance (AMB) of 10,000/- in metro, urban branches, 5000/- in semi-urban branches and 2500/- in Rural branches. On cash / cheque / DSB / DD (excluding online and ATM Transactions) the bank allows 8 transactions free per month and charges beyond free limits will be 15 per transaction over and above the individual transaction limit charges, according to Equitas Small Finance Bank. Currently, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) offers a range of savings accounts such as Eva Savings Account, Eva Elite Savings Account, Wings Savings Account, Regular Savings Account, Selfe Savings Account, ELITE savings account, My Savings Account, and Basic And Small Savings Account to its customers.

In Q2FY23, the current account savings account (CASA) has grown to 10,456 Cr from 8,200 Cr in the same quarter last year. Retail term deposits were 7,665 crore in Q2FY23, a growth of 13% YoY from 6,767 crore in the same quarter last year, while total deposits increased by 20% to 21,726 crore in Q2FY23 from 18,094 crore in Q2FY22. According to Equitas Small Finance Bank, its total advances increased by 20% to 22,802 crore in Q2FY23 from 18,978 crore in Q2FY22. Equitas SFB disbursements for Q2FY23 grew by 22% to 3,845 crore from 3,145 crore in the same quarter last year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
