SFB revises savings account interest rates, offers up to 7% on this balance slab

The account's daily closing balance will be used to calculate the interest, which will be paid out in direct deposits to savings accounts on a quarterly basis. The bank allows an average monthly balance (AMB) of ₹10,000/- in metro, urban branches, ₹5000/- in semi-urban branches and ₹2500/- in Rural branches. On cash / cheque / DSB / DD (excluding online and ATM Transactions) the bank allows 8 transactions free per month and charges beyond free limits will be ₹15 per transaction over and above the individual transaction limit charges, according to Equitas Small Finance Bank. Currently, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) offers a range of savings accounts such as Eva Savings Account, Eva Elite Savings Account, Wings Savings Account, Regular Savings Account, Selfe Savings Account, ELITE savings account, My Savings Account, and Basic And Small Savings Account to its customers.

