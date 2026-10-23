SGB 2018-19 Series II final redemption today: Investors to pocket 366% gains; check the RBI fixed price, interest rate

Sovereign Gold Bonds: RBI has set the final redemption price of SGB 2018-19 Series II at 14,425 per gram today, October 23, 2026. Investors who purchased the bonds at the original issue price can earn capital gains of up to 366%, excluding interest and taxes.

Sheetal Goel
Published23 Oct 2026, 11:07 AM IST
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SGB 2018-19 Series II final redemption today: Investors to pocket 366% gains; check RBI's fixed price and interest rate. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
SGB 2018-19 Series II final redemption today: Investors to pocket 366% gains; check RBI's fixed price and interest rate. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the final redemption price of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) 2018-19 Series II at 14,425 per gram. The bonds mature today, October 23, 2026, completing their eight-year tenure.

Sovereign Gold Bonds are government securities denominated in grams of gold and issued by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India. They offer investors exposure to gold prices without requiring physical gold ownership.

According to the RBI press release issued on Thursday, “Gold bonds shall be repayable on the expiration of eight years from the date of issue of the gold bonds. Accordingly, the final redemption date of the above tranche shall be October 23, 2026.”

The subscription window for this tranche was October 15–19, 2018, and the bonds were issued on October 23, 2018.

How is the final redemption price calculated?

In its press release, the RBI stated, “The redemption price of SGB shall be based on the simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity of the previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).”

Accordingly, the RBI fixed the final redemption price at 14,425 per gram, based on the average closing gold prices on October 19, October 21, and October 22, 2026.

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How much can investors gain from the SGB 2018-19 Series II final redemption?

According to the Ministry of Finance's October 12, 2018, release, the issue price of SGB 2018-19 Series II was fixed at 3,146 per gram for offline subscriptions. Investors who applied online and paid digitally received a 50-per-gram discount, reducing the issue price to 3,096.

At the final redemption price of 14,425 per gram, the capital gains are as follows:

ParticularsOfflineOnline
Purchase price per gram 3,146 3,096
Final redemption price per gram 14,425 14,425
Capital gain per gram 11,279 11,329
Capital gain (%)358.52%365.92%

*Actual gains can vary

At the final redemption price of 14,425 per gram, offline subscribers would earn a capital gain of 11,279 per gram, while online subscribers would earn 11,329 per gram. This translates into capital gains of around 359% and 366%, respectively, excluding interest income and taxes.

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How much interest can investors earn over eight years?

Interest on SGBs starts on the date of issue and is paid at a fixed rate of 2.50% per annum on the nominal value of the bond. Interest is paid half-yearly, with the final interest payment made alongside the principal at maturity.

For a 10-gram investment, an offline subscriber who paid 31,460 would earn 786.50 annually, calculated at 2.5% of the initial investment. An online subscriber who paid the discounted price of 30,960 would receive 774 annually. Assuming eight full years of interest payments, the estimated interest income would be 6,292 for offline subscribers and 6,192 for online subscribers. Actual interest received depends on the payment schedule and holding period.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

SGBSovereign Gold BondRBI
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