SGB 2018-19 Series III final redemption today: Investors to earn up to 348% return; check RBI fixed price, interest rate

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the final redemption price of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) 2018-19 Series III at ₹14,024 per gram. The bonds mature today, 13 November.

SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold and issued by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India. They allow investors to benefit from changes in gold prices without holding the physical metal, while also earning a fixed interest rate.

According to an RBI press release issued Thursday, the bonds are due for final redemption after completing eight years from their date of issue.

The RBI said, “The Gold Bond shall be repayable on the expiration of eight years from the date of issue of the Gold Bonds. Accordingly, the final redemption date of the above tranche shall be November 13, 2026.”

The subscription period for this tranche was 5-9 November 2018, and the bonds were issued on 13 November 2018.

How did RBI calculate final redemption price? The final redemption value is linked to the current market price of gold. As per the RBI's redemption mechanism, the price is determined using the average closing price of 999-purity gold over the three preceding business days.

The RBI notification said, “The redemption price of SGB shall be based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).”

Accordingly, the redemption price for 13 November has been fixed at ₹14,024 per gram, based on the average closing gold prices recorded on 10 November, 11 November 11 and 12 November.

How much capital gain will SGB 2018-19 Series III investors earn? According to a Ministry of Finance press release published by PIB on 2 November 2018, the original issue price of SGB 2018-19 Series III was ₹3,183 per gram for offline subscribers.

However, investors who applied online and made payments through digital modes received a ₹50 per gram discount, bringing the effective issue price to ₹3,133 per gram.

At the final redemption price of ₹14,024 per gram, the capital gains are:

Particulars Offline Online Purchase price per gram ₹ 3,183 ₹ 3,133 Final redemption price per gram ₹ 14,024 ₹ 14,024 Capital gain per gram ₹ 10,841 ₹ 10,891 Capital gain (%) 340.6% 347.6% *Actual gains can vary

At maturity, offline subscribers would earn a capital gain of ₹10,841 per gram, while online subscribers would gain ₹10,891 per gram. This translates into returns of approximately 341% and 348%, respectively.

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How much interest did investors earn over eight years? Apart from capital appreciation linked to gold prices, SGB investors earned a fixed interest of 2.50% per annum on the bond's nominal value. The interest was payable semi-annually, and the final interest payment was made along with the redemption proceeds at maturity.

For SGB 2018-19 Series III, interest was calculated on the nominal value of ₹3,183 per gram. For instance, an investor who purchased 10 grams of these bonds offline for ₹31,830 earned ₹795.75 in annual interest at a rate of 2.5%. Over the full eight-year tenure, the estimated total interest income amounted to ₹6,366.

These are indicative estimates. Actual interest receipts depend on the payment schedule and holding period.