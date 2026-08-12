SGB 2018-19 Series VI premature redemption today: Investors to get 361% return as RBI fixes price at ₹15,102

Investors holding the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2018-19 Series VI are set for a substantial gain as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the premature redemption price at ₹15,102 per unit. The redemption window opens on 12 August 2026.

The tranche was issued on 12 February 2019 at ₹3,276 per gram for investors who applied online and paid digitally. The ₹50 per gram online discount meant that the regular issue price was ₹3,326 per gram.

At ₹15,102, investors who bought the bond at the discounted issue price of ₹3,276 stand to make an absolute gain of ₹11,826 per unit. This translates into a return of about 361.1% from gold price appreciation alone.

In other words, an investment of ₹1 lakh at the time of issue would be worth about ₹4.61 lakh at premature redemption, before accounting for the interest earned during the holding period.

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SGBs also pay fixed interest of 2.5% a year, payable semi-annually. Therefore, the overall return for investors who have held this tranche would be higher than the 361% capital appreciation figure.

How is the SGB premature redemption price calculated? SGBs have an eight-year maturity, but investors can opt for premature redemption from the fifth year onwards on the interest payment dates. The redemption price is linked to the prevailing price of gold rather than the original issue price.

For the 12 August 2026 redemption, the RBI has calculated the price using the simple average of the closing prices of 999-purity gold for the three preceding business days, namely 7, 10 and 11 August. The prices are based on rates published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

This mechanism means SGB investors benefit from the appreciation in gold prices over the holding period. Unlike physical gold, the bonds do not involve storage or making charges, while investors also receive periodic interest.

The RBI's original SGB framework specifies a minimum investment of one gram, with the bonds denominated in multiples of one gram.

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Should SGB 2018-19 Series VI investors redeem now? For investors considering premature redemption, the ₹15,102 price represents a significant increase over the ₹3,276 online issue price. However, the decision should not be based only on the headline 361% return.

Investors should also consider their current gold allocation, their expectation of future gold prices and whether they need the proceeds for another investment. Those who continue holding the bond will remain exposed to gold prices and will continue receiving the 2.5% annual interest until redemption or maturity.