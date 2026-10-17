SGB 2020-21 Series VII: Investors to pocket 192% gains on premature redemption; RBI fixes October 19 date

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the premature redemption price of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2020-21 Series VII at ₹14,614 per gram. The due date for premature redemption of this tranche is fixed at October 19, 2026 (Monday), as October 20 is a holiday on account of Dussehra.
Sovereign Gold Bonds are government securities denominated in grams of gold and issued by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India. They allow investors to benefit from movements in gold prices without physically holding the metal.
In addition to potential price appreciation, these gold bonds offer fixed interest of 2.5% per annum on the initial investment amount.
According to the RBI's press release on Friday, “premature redemption of Gold Bond may be permitted after fifth year from the date of issue of such Gold Bond on the date on which interest is payable.”
Accordingly, the premature redemption date for the SGB 2020-21 Series VII tranche is October 19, 2026, since October 20 is a holiday.
The redemption price is determined using the simple average of the closing prices of 999-purity gold over the three preceding business days, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).
“The redemption price for premature redemption due on October 19, 2026 (October 20, 2026, being a holiday), shall be ₹14,614/- (Rupees Fourteen Thousand Six Hundred and Fourteen Only) per unit of SGB based on the simple average of closing price of gold for the three business days, i.e., October 14, October 15, and October 16, 2026,” according to the release.
According to the Ministry of Finance's October 9, 2020, release, the original issue price of SGB 2020-21 Series VII was set at ₹5,051 per gram. Investors who applied and paid digitally received a ₹50-per-gram discount, bringing their purchase price to ₹5,001.
|Particulars
|Offline subscription
|Online subscription
|Purchase price per gram
|₹5,051
|₹5,001
|Redemption price per gram
|₹14,614
|₹14,614
|Capital gain per gram
|₹9,563
|₹9,613
|Capital gain (%)
|189.33%
|192.22%
|Initial investment for 10 grams
|₹50,510
|₹50,010
|Redemption value for 10 grams
|₹1,46,140
|₹1,46,140
|Capital gain on 10 grams
|₹95,630
|₹96,130
*Actual gains can vary
At the premature redemption price of ₹14,614 per gram, the investment would generate a gain of ₹9,563 for offline subscribers and ₹9,613 for online subscribers, translating into returns of 189.33% and 192.22%, respectively.
SGBs pay fixed interest of 2.5% per annum on the bond’s nominal value, payable half-yearly from the date of issue. The final interest payment is made along with the principal on maturity.
|Particulars
|Offline subscription
|Online subscription
|Annual interest on 10 grams
|₹1,262.75
|₹1,250.25
|Interest over six years
|₹7,576.50
|₹7,501.50
|Capital gain plus interest
|₹1,03,206.50
|₹1,03,631.50
*Actual gains can vary
For a 10-gram investment, an offline subscriber who paid ₹50,510 would earn ₹1,262.75 annually ( ₹50,510 × 2.5%). An online subscriber who paid the discounted price of ₹50,010 would earn ₹1,250.25 annually ( ₹50,010 × 2.5%).
Assuming six full years of interest, the estimated interest income would be ₹7,576.50 and ₹7,501.50, respectively. These estimates assume six full years of interest payments and exclude taxes. Actual interest received depends on the payment schedule and holding period.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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