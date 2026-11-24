The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the premature redemption price of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) 2021-22 Series I at ₹12,612 per gram. Investors holding this tranche will become eligible for premature redemption on 25 November.

SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They provide investors with an alternative to purchasing and holding physical gold, while allowing them to benefit from movements in gold prices without worrying about physical storage.

According to the RBI press release issued Monday, premature redemption is permitted after five years from the date of issue, provided it falls on an interest payment date. Accordingly, the next eligible premature redemption date for SGB 2021-22 Series I has been set as 25 November.

Investors who subscribed to this tranche when it was originally issued on 25 May 2021 will have held their investment for five and a half years by the redemption date.

How is premature redemption price of SGB 2021-22 Series I determined? The redemption value of Sovereign Gold Bonds is linked to the prevailing market price of gold. Under the scheme, the RBI calculates the redemption price using the simple average of the closing prices of 999-purity gold over the three business days immediately preceding the redemption date, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).

For the premature redemption scheduled for 25 November, the RBI considered gold's closing prices on 19 November, 20 November and 23 November.

Based on the average of these three closing prices, the premature redemption price was fixed at ₹12,612 per gram.

How much capital gain can investors make from SGB 2021-22 Series I? The capital gains from an SGB investment depend on its original issue price and the redemption value. According to a Ministry of Finance release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on 14 May 2021, the issue price of SGB 2021-22 Series I was ₹4,777 per gram for investors subscribing through offline modes.

However, investors who applied online and made payments via digital modes received a ₹50-per-gram discount, bringing their effective purchase price to ₹4,727 per gram.

At the premature redemption price of ₹12,612 per gram, the gains would be as follows:

Particulars Offline subscription Online subscription Purchase price per gram ₹ 4,777 ₹ 4,727 Premature redemption price per gram ₹ 12,612 ₹ 12,612 Capital gain per gram ₹ 7,835 ₹ 7,885 Capital gain (%) 164.02% 166.81% *Actual gains can vary

An investor who purchased these bonds offline would earn a price appreciation of ₹7,835 per gram, which translates to an approximately 164% gain over the original investment.

For investors who subscribed online, the price appreciation would be ₹7,885 per gram, or around 167%.

How much interest have investors earned from SGB 2021-22 Series I? Apart from potential gains arising from changes in gold prices, SGBs also provide fixed interest income. These bonds carry an interest rate of 2.5% per annum on their original nominal value, payable semi-annually.

For SGB 2021-22 Series I, the annual interest works out to ₹119.43 per gram for offline subscribers, calculated on the original issue price of ₹4,777 per gram.

For instance, an investor who purchased 10 grams of these bonds for ₹47,770 has earned ₹1,194.25 in annual interest. Assuming the investor held the bonds from 25 May 2021 to 25 November 2026, the estimated interest income over five and a half years would be approximately ₹6,568.38 for a 10-gram investment.

Actual interest receipts may vary depending on the payment dates and holding period.