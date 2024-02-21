SGB allotment: Applied for latest tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond? Here is how you can check your issuance status
SGB allotment: If you applied for the latest SGB tranche this month, you must be eager to know the allotment status. There are a few easy ways to check this.
SGB allotment: Did you apply for the latest tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023–24 Series IV? Regardless of whether you applied for these gold bonds through online channels or offline avenues, it is important to understand the process of verifying your SGB investments holds paramount importance. The SGB Series 2023-24 Series IV opened for subscription on February 12, 2024, and closed for subscriptions on February 16, 2024.