SGB premature redemption today: ₹1 lakh investment rises to ₹3.04 lakh as RBI fixes exit price at ₹15,384 per gram

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the premature redemption price of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2020-21 Series VI at ₹15,384 per gram, giving investors in the tranche a capital appreciation of about 204% over the original online issue price. The redemption is available from 8 September 2026, five years after the bond was issued.
The SGB 2020-21 Series VI was issued on 8 September 2020 at ₹5,117 per gram. Investors who subscribed online and paid digitally received a ₹50-per-gram discount, taking their effective issue price to ₹5,067 per gram.
For an investor who bought the bonds online at ₹5,067 per gram, the capital gain at the premature redemption price of ₹15,384 is:
₹15,384 − ₹5,067 = ₹10,317 per gram
The percentage gain is:
₹10,317 ÷ ₹5,067 × 100 = 203.61%
This rounds to 203.6%, or about 204%.
On a proportional basis, an initial investment of ₹1 lakh would correspond to a redemption value of about ₹3.04 lakh, before considering the interest received during the holding period.
The calculation is:
₹1,00,000 × ( ₹15,384 ÷ ₹5,067) = ₹3,03,612
Therefore, the gain from the increase in the gold-linked value would be about ₹2.04 lakh on a proportional ₹1 lakh investment.
The 204% figure does not include the interest paid on SGBs.
SGB 2020-21 Series VI carries an interest rate of 2.5% per annum on the initial investment, with interest paid every six months.
For illustration, an investor who initially held SGBs worth ₹1 lakh would have received approximately ₹2,500 a year, or around ₹15,000 over six years, assuming the full six-year period and no change in the principal used for the interest calculation.
Thus, the overall economic return for the original investor is higher than the 204% capital appreciation figure because the investor also received periodic interest.
The RBI said the premature redemption price is based on the simple average of the closing price of 999-purity gold for the three business days preceding the redemption date, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)
For the 8 September 2026 redemption, the three relevant business days were 3 September, 4 September and 7 September 2026. The resulting redemption price was fixed at ₹15,384 per SGB unit, equivalent to one gram of gold.
IBJA's published gold data also shows that gold prices were substantially higher in September 2026 than when this SGB tranche was originally issued.
SGBs have an original tenor of eight years, but the scheme permits premature redemption after the fifth year from the issue date, and the exit can be exercised on an interest payment date. The Series VI was issued on 8 September 2020, making 8 September 2026 an eligible premature-redemption date.
The scheduled final maturity of this tranche is 8 September 2028, meaning investors choosing premature redemption are exiting roughly two years before the eight-year maturity.
Investors should also distinguish between premature redemption and maturity.
The 2026 Budget changed the capital-gains exemption for SGBs. Under the amended provision, the exemption is available where an individual subscribed to the SGB at the time of original issue and holds it continuously until maturity. The Finance Bill specifically replaced the earlier provision to extend this condition to subsequent SGB schemes.
This means investors redeeming the Series VI prematurely should not assume that the capital gain is automatically tax-free simply because the instrument is an SGB. The revised exemption is tied to holding the bond until maturity.
The interest received from an SGB is separate from the capital gain and remains taxable according to the applicable tax rules.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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