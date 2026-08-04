SGB redemption August 2026: RBI lists 6 Sovereign Gold Bond series eligible for early exit; check dates and eligibility

Investors holding Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) issued between 2018 and 2021 have multiple opportunities to exit their investment early this month, provided they have completed the mandatory five-year holding period.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) premature redemption calendar for April-September 2026, six SGB tranches are scheduled for early redemption in August. While SGBs have an original maturity of eight years, the scheme allows investors to redeem them after five years on the interest payment dates specified by the RBI.

However, investors must submit their redemption request within the application window prescribed for their respective bond series. Missing the deadline means waiting until the next eligible redemption date.

Which Sovereign Gold Bonds can be redeemed in August? The RBI has scheduled the following SGB series for premature redemption in August:

SGB series Redemption date 2020-21 Series XI August 7 2019-20 Series IX August 11 2020-21 Series V August 11 2018-19 Series VI August 12 2019-20 Series III August 14 2021-22 Series V August 17 Source: RBI

Eligible investors should ensure they submit their request within the RBI's specified application window through the institution from which they purchased the bonds.

Premature redemption requests can be submitted through banks, designated post offices, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd. (SHCIL), depository participants such as NSDL or CDSL, or through the RBI Retail Direct platform if the bonds were purchased there.

How is the redemption amount calculated? Unlike fixed-income products, the redemption value of an SGB depends on the prevailing price of gold at the time of redemption.

The RBI determines the redemption price based on the simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity for the previous three working days, using rates published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). As a result, investors may receive an amount higher or lower than their original investment depending on how gold prices have moved during the holding period.

Until the date of redemption, investors continue to earn the fixed interest of 2.5% per annum on the original investment amount, which is paid semi-annually. Once the bonds are redeemed, no further interest is payable.