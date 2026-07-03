SGB redemption July 2026: 8 Sovereign Gold Bond series eligible for early exit

Investors holding eligible Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) issued between 2019 and 2021 can opt for premature redemption in July 2026 after completing the mandatory five-year holding period.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the redemption schedule for eligible SGB tranches, allowing investors to exit before the bonds complete their full eight-year tenure. However, early redemption is permitted only on specified interest payment dates, and investors must submit their requests within the prescribed application window.

The July schedule covers eight eligible SGB series, making it one of the busiest redemption months this year.

July 2026 SGB redemption calendar The following eight SGB series are eligible for premature redemption in July:

SGB series Redemption date Request submission window 2019-20 Series VIII July 21, 2026 June 20-July 13 2020-21 Series I July 28, 2026 June 27-July 20 2020-21 Series II July 29, 2026 June 28-July 21 2020-21 Series III July 30, 2026 June 29-July 22 2020-21 Series IV July 31, 2026 June 30-July 23 2021-22 Series I July 31, 2026 June 30-July 23 2021-22 Series II July 31, 2026 June 30-July 23 2021-22 Series III July 31, 2026 June 30-July 23

Investors must submit redemption requests through the bank, post office, depository participant, stock holding agent or the RBI Retail Direct platform from where they purchased the bonds. Missing the application window means waiting until the next eligible interest payment date or until maturity.

Also Read | Physical gold vs gold ETF vs SGB vs digital gold: How tax differs for each asset

How is the SGB redemption price calculated? The redemption value is not linked to the issue price of the bond.

Instead, the RBI calculates the redemption price using the simple average of the closing price of 999 purity gold during the previous three business days, based on rates published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

The central bank announces the final redemption price shortly before each redemption date.

Apart from capital appreciation linked to gold prices, SGB investors also earn 2.5% annual interest, paid semi-annually on the original investment amount throughout the bond's tenure.

Recent SGB redemption shows the gains investors have earned The recent redemption of SGB 2020-21 Series III highlights the returns generated by the surge in gold prices.

The bond was issued at ₹4,627 per gram for online subscribers ( ₹4,677 per gram for offline investors) and was redeemed on June 16, 2026, at ₹14,774 per gram.

That translates into an absolute return of around 219% for online investors, excluding the semi-annual interest earned during the holding period. An investment of ₹1 lakh at the time of issuance would have grown to roughly ₹3.19 lakh, apart from the interest received over five years.

Tax rules have changed from April 1, 2026 Investors should also keep the revised tax rules in mind before deciding to exit.

Under the provisions applicable from April 1, 2026, capital gains tax exemption on redemption is available only to investors who subscribed to SGBs in the RBI's primary issuance and hold them until maturity.

Investors who purchased Sovereign Gold Bonds from the secondary market will now be liable to pay the applicable capital gains tax on redemption. This marks a significant change from the earlier regime, where the tax treatment was more favourable for certain investors.