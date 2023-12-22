SGB series III last day of subscription: Should you invest? How to apply online
India has a deep-rooted affection for the precious yellow metal, viewing gold as a safeguard against inflation. The Sovereign Gold Bond scheme presents an attractive option for those reluctant to acquire physical gold due to safety concerns.
Subscription for the third tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond scheme's (SGB 2023-24 Series III) will end today evening. The third tranche opened for subscription on December 18. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the issue price for the latest lot of gold bonds at ₹6,199 per gram.