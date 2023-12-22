SGB series III last day of subscription: Should you invest? How to apply online

Subscription for the third tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond scheme's (SGB 2023-24 Series III) will end today evening. The third tranche opened for subscription on December 18. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the issue price for the latest lot of gold bonds at ₹6,199 per gram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sovereign Gold Bond scheme presents an attractive option for those reluctant to acquire physical gold due to safety concerns. Investors in this scheme receive compensation at a fixed rate of 2.50 per cent per annum, paid semi-annually based on the nominal value.

Should you invest? "SGB presents a compelling investment opportunity. As India remains a global leader in gold consumption, these bonds offer investors a unique avenue to diversify portfolios and benefit from capital appreciation linked to gold prices, without the challenges of physical storage. The historical track record of steady and high returns positions them as an attractive choice for long-term wealth creation," Suresh Shukla, Chief Business Officer, SBI Securities, told Mint earlier.

While the interest income is subject to taxation in the hands of investors, the capital appreciation upon maturity remains exempt from taxes.

How to Purchase Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 1- Access your net banking account with major banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB, Canara Bank, or ICICI Bank.

2- Select 'e-Service' from the main menu and opt for 'Sovereign Gold Bond.'

3- Choose 'terms and conditions' and proceed by clicking on the relevant option.

4- Fill out the one-time registration form provided.

5- Select Depository Participant (NSDL or CDSL):

6- Click on 'submit' to finalize your registration.

7- Complete the purchase form by entering the subscription quantity and nominee details.

8- Submit the form

9- Enter OTP

Different Ways to Purchase SGBs Purchase gold bonds from various commercial banks.

Invest in SGBs online through your net banking account.

Use the mobile application of your bank for convenient SGB investments.

Physically visit a bank branch or designated post office, fill out the form, submit units, and provide payment via Cheque or DD. Attach your Aadhaar Card and PAN card. Through RBI Retail Direct Website: Utilize the RBI Retail Direct website for SGB purchases.

Buy gold bonds through Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL):

Purchase gold bonds from recognized stock exchanges.

The SGB 2023-24 Series III will be released on December 28. The Reserve Bank of India administers the issuance of these bonds on behalf of the central government. Individuals have a maximum subscription limit of 4 kg, the same limit applies to HUF, while trusts and similar entities have a limit of 20 kg per fiscal year. The SGB has a ten0r of 8 years, and there is an option for premature redemption after the fifth year.

