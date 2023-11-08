SGBs, physical gold or ETFs: Which is the best investment choice this Dhanteras?
This year, investors should consider SGBs as a viable investment option due to their government backing, sovereign guarantee, tax-free interest, and capital appreciation potential. While physical gold and gold ETFs offer their own advantages.
Dhanteras, a significant day in the Indian calendar, marks the auspicious occasion when households across the nation invest in gold. This tradition is deeply rooted in the belief that buying gold on this day brings prosperity and wards off negativity.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message