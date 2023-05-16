Home/ Money / Personal Finance/  Shah Rukh Khan did not have enough money for Mannat; then, this happened
Back

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan celebrated the launch of Gauri's coffee table book, titled "My Life in Design" at a star-studded event in Mumbai. The power couple engaged with the media and shared the fascinating story behind Gauri's journey into the world of design, which began with the transformation of their own residence, Mannat, in Bandra.

Shah Rukh Khan, who contributed a foreword to the book, revealed that during their early days, they purchased a bungalow but lacked the finances to furnish it. When they approached a designer, they soon realised the fees were beyond their means.

In a moment of ingenuity, Shah Rukh turned to his talented wife and proposed that she take on the role of the designer for their house. This marked the humble beginnings of Mannat's exquisite interior design.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan tops TIME 100 Reader Poll, defeats Lionel Messi, Prince Harry

In his interaction with the media, Shah Rukh Khan disclosed that following the purchase of the bungalow, they encountered the need for significant reconstruction due to its deteriorated state. Regrettably, they faced financial constraints when it came to furnishing the property. As a result, the inception of Mannat unfolded in such circumstances, with the couple gradually procuring various small items for the house over the years.

Shah Rukh Khan further highlighted the progression of Gauri Khan as a designer, noting that she began with the initial aspect of designing their own home and has since extended her expertise to curating the entirety of their household purchases. The book launch event witnessed the couple unveiling the book together, dressed in coordinated black ensembles, capturing their shared passion for design and aesthetics.

"My Life in Design" showcases Gauri Khan's journey as a designer, featuring exclusive photographs of the Khan family, including Shah Rukh and their three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. The book also offers a glimpse into the stunning interiors of their iconic abode, Mannat.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat on Eid, son Abram joins in

Shah Rukh Khan offered a sincere piece of advice to those who aspire to pursue their creative dreams. Regardless of age, he urged individuals to follow their passions. Khan alluded to Gauri's own experience, who began her design career later in life.

He expressed that individuals have the opportunity to embark on their creative journeys at any stage of life. His message resonated with both young individuals and those who might feel that they have missed out on pursuing their creative aspirations. He emphasised that age should not hinder anyone from pursuing their dreams.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout