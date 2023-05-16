Shah Rukh Khan did not have enough money for Mannat; then, this happened2 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan is now considered one of the richest celebrities in the world.
Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan celebrated the launch of Gauri's coffee table book, titled "My Life in Design" at a star-studded event in Mumbai. The power couple engaged with the media and shared the fascinating story behind Gauri's journey into the world of design, which began with the transformation of their own residence, Mannat, in Bandra.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×