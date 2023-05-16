Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan celebrated the launch of Gauri's coffee table book, titled "My Life in Design" at a star-studded event in Mumbai. The power couple engaged with the media and shared the fascinating story behind Gauri's journey into the world of design, which began with the transformation of their own residence, Mannat, in Bandra.

Shah Rukh Khan, who contributed a foreword to the book, revealed that during their early days, they purchased a bungalow but lacked the finances to furnish it. When they approached a designer, they soon realised the fees were beyond their means.

In a moment of ingenuity, Shah Rukh turned to his talented wife and proposed that she take on the role of the designer for their house. This marked the humble beginnings of Mannat's exquisite interior design.

In his interaction with the media, Shah Rukh Khan disclosed that following the purchase of the bungalow, they encountered the need for significant reconstruction due to its deteriorated state. Regrettably, they faced financial constraints when it came to furnishing the property. As a result, the inception of Mannat unfolded in such circumstances, with the couple gradually procuring various small items for the house over the years.

Shah Rukh Khan further highlighted the progression of Gauri Khan as a designer, noting that she began with the initial aspect of designing their own home and has since extended her expertise to curating the entirety of their household purchases. The book launch event witnessed the couple unveiling the book together, dressed in coordinated black ensembles, capturing their shared passion for design and aesthetics.

"My Life in Design" showcases Gauri Khan's journey as a designer, featuring exclusive photographs of the Khan family, including Shah Rukh and their three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. The book also offers a glimpse into the stunning interiors of their iconic abode, Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan offered a sincere piece of advice to those who aspire to pursue their creative dreams. Regardless of age, he urged individuals to follow their passions. Khan alluded to Gauri's own experience, who began her design career later in life.

He expressed that individuals have the opportunity to embark on their creative journeys at any stage of life. His message resonated with both young individuals and those who might feel that they have missed out on pursuing their creative aspirations. He emphasised that age should not hinder anyone from pursuing their dreams.