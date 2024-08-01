Why hike in share buyback tax announced in the Budget hurts investors
Summary
- Due to disproportionately high taxes on buybacks, retail shareholders will skip these issues leaving the field open for institutional investors like mutual funds who pay no taxes or near zero tax
Companies reward shareholders by way of dividend payment or share buybacks. Both are done from tax-paid reserves and company profits. Such payments not only reward shareholders, but are also used as tools of wealth distribution and efficient allocation of capital.