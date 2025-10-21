Should you sell shares back to the firm? The buyback tax has changed the math.
Under the new tax rules, any amount received by a shareholder from a share buyback is taxable as dividend income.
Till 30 September 2024, a company buying back shares was liable to pay a 20% tax while its shareholders were exempt. From 1 October 2024, the tax laws have been amended, making any amount received by a shareholder for selling her shares back to the company taxable as dividend income. The cost of shares that are bought back is allowed as a capital loss to the shareholder.