Share of co-working spaces in office real estate rises to 20%
Latest ANAROCK data shows that share of co-working spaces is up from 6%, a year ago to 20% in first half of 2022.
NEW DELHI: With major companies and other businesses opting for co-working, demand for flexible office spaces has hit a new high, as per latest data from ANAROCK Property Consultants.