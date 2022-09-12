Share of co-working spaces in office real estate rises to 20%

Thanks to rising demand for office space, average monthly office rentals are also rising across the top cities. NCR and Hyderabad each saw a 5% rise in average monthly office rentals in H1 2022 compared to same period in 2021. Currently, the average rentals in NCR are at Rs. 80 per square feet and at Rs. 60 per square feet in Hyderabad. Bengaluru and Pune each saw a 4% yearly rise. The average monthly rentals in these cities were at Rs. 81 per square feet and Rs. 72 per square feet, respectively by the end of H1 2022.