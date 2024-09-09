Money
Risk, reward, and relentlessness: Why young Indians keep trading despite losses
Summary
- Most of the newer investors in the stock market are youngsters who are trading at a very fast pace and losing money. So, why do individuals continue to trade in stocks and their derivatives despite facing losses?
Here are three data points to start with.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more