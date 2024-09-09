Third, what psychologists call the escalation of commitment or more fancily refer to as the sunk-cost fallacy, may be at work. Here’s an example. Let’s say you go to watch a movie. Within the first half an hour you realise that it’s a terrible movie. What are the chances that you will leave the cinema hall and spend your time doing something else? Pretty low. Or if you buy a pair of shoes which turn out to be tight? Do you throw them? As Barry Schwartz writes in The Paradox of Choice: “Having bought the shoes, you keep them in the closet even though you know you’re never going to put them on again, because to give the shoes away or throw them away would force you to acknowledge a loss."