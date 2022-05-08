My friend had purchased 100 shares of Vaniti organics @ Rs.50/ in the year 2000 for Rs.5000/- on my behalf. The shares are still in his demat account. After split and bonus the number of shares has increased to 750 and the present value of these shares is around 15 lakh. When the shares are transferred to my account, is any tax is applicable? If so, any agreement is to needed to be made on stamp paper?

It is difficult to believe and convince anyone that the shares bought by your friend on your behalf 22 years ago remained with him so long. So it will be difficult for you to claim that these shares belong to you. The other option for you to get these shares back is to make your friend gift these shares to you. Gift tax has been abolished long back and instead of the donor paying tax on gifts made now the recipient of the gift has to pay tax on the value of gifts received if the aggregate value of all the gifts received during the year exceed fifty thousand rupees.

Though there are certain transactions which are outside the ambit of such taxation but your case is not covered under any of those transaction therefore you will have to include the market value of the shares on the date of gift in your income and pay taxes accordingly.

Please note there is no tax liability on your friend for this transaction. You will also have to pay advance tax on market value of these shares along with tax liability in respect of your regular income. For implementing the transaction, you should prepare a gift deed on stamp paper. For a gift to become valid and complete it has to accepted by the recipient also during the life time of the donor. So your friend and you both will have to sign the gift deed.

Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached on jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant on Twitter