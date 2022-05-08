Share transfer: When you need to make a gift deed

It is difficult to believe and convince anyone that the shares bought by your friend on your behalf 22 years ago remained with him so long. So it will be difficult for you to claim that these shares belong to you. The other option for you to get these shares back is to make your friend gift these shares to you. Gift tax has been abolished long back and instead of the donor paying tax on gifts made now the recipient of the gift has to pay tax on the value of gifts received if the aggregate value of all the gifts received during the year exceed fifty thousand rupees.